Matarbari power plant starts trial operation

Saying that 125-150mw of electricity will be produced on the first day, and the electricity will be supplied to national grid, Monowar Hossain Mazumder said it will require 1,200 tonnes of fuel. It will take at least a month to start producing 600mw of electricity, and a total of 390,000 tonnes of coal are kept in stock at power plant and the first unit will go on commercial operation by next December. Besides, 70 per cent of the work of the 600-mw second unit has been completed and this unit will start producing commercially in April 2024.

Visiting the power plant, several thousand local and foreign workers and engineers were seen working. There are two 275-metre high chimneys in the power plant. Work on the one of two broilers has been completed and work on another one is progressing. Construction of four separate storages with a capacity of 200,000 tonnes each was underway to preserve coals that were unloaded from the port.

Work on the project has been progressing using electricity via 400KV transmission line of national grid since the construction of the power substation completed on 15 April.