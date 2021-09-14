Nurseries in 400 homes of a single village

Mohammad Ali, 66, and his father Syed Oliar Rahman started the plant nursery business in the village 50 years ago. The village now has several hundreds of nurseries. Some have become millionaires through the nursery business. Around 20 thousand saplings are sold every day from this village.

Cultivation of jute, paddy and seasonal crops are rare in the village. As far as the eye can see, there are fruit and forest saplings. People come from afar away to Basudebpur village to buy saplings. The village is located in Monirampur upazila of Jashore.