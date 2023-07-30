Women bus service launched in Feni municipality

A women-only bus service has been launched in the Feni municipality.
Feni-2 (Sadar) constituency lawmaker Nizam Uddin Hazari inaugurated the bus service at an event ons the Feni municipality premises on Sunday afternoon.
Presided over by Feni municipality mayor Nazrul Islam Swapan Miazi, superintendent of police Zakir Hasan, Principal of Government Zia Mohila College, Feni principal Professor Kamrun Nahar and Star Line Paribahan vice chairman Zafar Uddin and municipality councillors were present at the event.
Addressing the event, Nizam Uddin Hazari said prime minister, speaker and opposition leader of Bangladesh – all of them woman. And, women informed the public representative over facing various hassles during communication across the district.
After considering everything, a ‘women bus service’ was introduced in the Feni municipality area to ease women’s movement, and this will remain as an example across the country, he added.
Feni municipality mayor Nazrul Islam said this bus service was launched considering the various problems that working women, school and college girls face during communication. Three buses will be operated for now and once passengers increase more buses will be added to the fleet, he added.
Girls from various schools and colleges also joined the programme. They said they are happy because of this service and demanded the service be monitored regularly.