'I didn’t jump into the water to be praised' 

You have saved a passenger from drowning at Sandwip channel. Everyone’s praising you. What’s your reaction to that?

I have been ferrying passengers on this route for a long time. I have an idea of the waves on this river. I did not jump into the water to be praised. It’s my duty to save those boarding my boat.

But once news of the incident got circulated, many people came to see me at the dockyard. They praised me and wanted to take photos with me.

People are feeling safe to board my boat and that’s the greatest achievement for me. I have no use for millions of taka, rather I’m content with that much.