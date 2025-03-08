Lotus Silk: Weaving possibilities in a fine fabric

Bangladesh has 35–40 large lotus-filled wetlands, most of which are government-owned. These wetlands remain waterlogged year-round, allowing for a continuous supply of lotus stems.

When lotus stems are cut, new ones grow underwater, with a growth rate of 6–8 inches per day. This allows for at least five harvests per month. According to researcher Shikdar Abul Kashem Shamsuddin, the entire process, from stem collection to fabric production, takes about a month.

By breaking a lotus stem every inch, a sticky resin is released, which is then spun into yarn. If more stems are used, the yarn becomes thicker; if fewer stems are used, the yarn remains finer. This characteristic is similar to Phuti Karpas cotton, making it easy for Bangladeshi women to spin fine-quality yarn.

Women from Ronkoil village in Kanaipur, Faridpur, have proven this by successfully spinning excellent yarn after just three days of training. Within six months, they were able to produce ultra-fine yarn.

In Bangladesh, the best time for yarn production is from August to December, when lotus flowers are abundant. Since this silk production is directly related to agriculture, it can create a new source of income for rural women. If this project is implemented commercially, many skilled yarn spinners will emerge across different districts, making them financially independent.