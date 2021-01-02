Rat farm in Rajshahi strikes success

The Pied Piper of Hamelin lured rats into the Weser River where they all drowned. But Salahuddin Mamun of Rajshahi has done the reverse. He has set up a rat farm in his village. It all started out as a hobby. Now he has thousand rats in his farm and they are used for research purpose in laboratories of different universities and pharmaceutical companies.

Mamun is from Shamsadipur of Katakhali in Rajshahi district. This youth is a pioneer in the lab rat business in Bangladesh.

Mamun graduated from the anthropology department of Rajshahi University (RU). Then he worked as a researcher in three international research organisations. Now he is the director of the entomology laboratory of the RU zoology department.

Started out of affection

A PhD researcher of the zoology department of Rajshahi University came to the lab towards the end of 2017 with four rats in a carton. His research was over and he asked someone to free the rats.

But Mamun fell in love with the snowy white rats. He took the Swiss albino rats home and started rearing these in his veranda. Ten days later, the two mice gave birth to 10 little pink rats.