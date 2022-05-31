Reviving the heritage of Rangpur Public Library

From several history books written on Rangpur district, it is learnt that Rangpur as we know it today came to be like this through transformation from ‘Ranggopur’. Ranngopur was a part of Cooch Behar district.

There was never a shortage of literary practice in the region. Litterateur Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay visited Rangpur. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose came to travel there as well. Social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy not only visited the area, he also did some work here.

Many others, including iconic Bengali theatre personalities like Sisir Bhaduri and Ardhendu Sekhar Mustafi have also visited Rangpur.