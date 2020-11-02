Safia Shama weaves her business with jute

Safia Shama got married while she was still in university. When she completed her studies in 1997, she plunged into family life. She had a daughter and then a son. Life was busy. But in 2003 she started thinking about doing something more, for the sake of both identity and income. Rather impulsively she bought a sewing machine and began making women's clothes.

She started with a mere Tk 4,000 as capital. She hired a worker and worked from home. But her endeavour began to expand and eventually she opened a factory on Green Road in the capital city.

By 2011 she had 100 workers in her factory and in 2012 sales crossed Tk 10 million (Tk 1 crore). At the time Safia Shama was a design consultant and clothing supplier for Banglar Mela and Price Textiles. Her clothes were supplied all around the country. Business was running well. But she was determined to enter the international market and so something independently. She wouldn't be able to do that with her clothing enterprise.