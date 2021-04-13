Scholarship takes Sujan from Raiganj to Europe

Babul Kumar Bhaduri sits with his sewing machine in front of a fabric store at Hatpangashi Bazar of Raiganj upazila, Sirajganj. This is his means of living. He has a son and a daughter. His son Sujan Kumar Bhaduri always excelled as a student in school. Despite having to struggle with poverty, he scored a GPS-5 in this SSC exam. But then things weren’t looking up. His father was struggling to feed the family and had no big dreams for his son. A local teacher then helped to connect them to Prothom Alo and things changed.

Sujan received the BRAC Bank-Prothom Alo Trust Adamya Medhabi scholarship. This helped him finish his HSC. And now meritorious young Sujan this year has gone on to get the prestigious Erasmus Mundus scholarship of the European Union. He is now studying under this scholarship at the ‘Masters Programme in Plant Breeding’ at UniLaSelle in France. Next year he will take up higher studies in this subject at the University of Helsinki in Finland.