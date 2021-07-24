Sightless Shaheen offers computer training to the sightless

Shaheen Alam, 24, is a student of Dhaka University. He is due to take his Master’s examination. However, the campus is closed at the moment because of the coronavirus situation in the country. Like others, he too was idle. But he wanted to do something and announced on Facebook that he would train people in computer operating and within just one year. He already had trained some 113 trainees.

While such training is not uncommon in the country, but the difference with Shaheen is he is blind and he trains other sightless people like him home and abroad. He doesn’t even take fees for training others online.