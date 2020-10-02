Eskayef Oncology manufacturing facility gets EU GMP approval

The oncology manufacturing facility of Eskayef Pharmaceuticals, one of the finest medicine manufacturing companies in Bangladesh, has obtained the approval of European Union Goods Manufacturing Practice (EU GMP) for maintaining its standard in production of oncology drugs.

As a result, the people of Bangladesh can now get world class medicines in the country to treatment cancer patients.

Eskayef Pharmaceuticals is the first ever Bangladeshi company to get the approval of EU GMP, a highly prestigious standard controlling agency. All the 27 member states of European Union (EU) acknowledge the EU GMP certificate. A very few Asian pharmaceutical companies could avail the approval so far.