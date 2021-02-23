The indomitable girls from the tea garden

I was born in a joint family in a tea garden. My father was the only earning member of the family of eight. There is a lot of discrimination between male and female in our society. However, my parents did not stop us from studying or playing. I have seen my mother crying many a time after our relatives misbehaved with her. Even there have been incidents when my friends went to the school leaving me as my father could not afford the transportation cost. I went alone but never gave up. When my name did not appear in the list of the students to get the stipends, I thought I would not be able to continue my study. At that time a journalist from Prothom Alo helped me continue my study. After finishing my study I want to work for the society.