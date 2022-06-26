‘Today we will have rice’

Faraaz Hossain Foundation distributed relief among 350 families in flood-affected Compnaiganj upazila of Sylhet and Sariakandi upazila of Bogura on Saturday.

Food assistance was provided to 200 families in five villages including Ronikhai, Noagaon and Meghergaon, of Compnaiganj upazila from 10:00am to 5:00pm.