Having received the relief, Kulsum Bibi, 65, from Ronikhai area, said, “We have been living in water for seven days. Nobody is giving us anything. Today we will have rice.’
Representative of Faraaz Hossain Foundation and assistant manager of Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Limited Md Rahmatullah, Tarek Ahmed, Ms Shahjahan and local correspondent Ariful Islam, among others, were present.
Each relief packet contained 3kg rice, 1kg potato, 500 gram lentil, 500 gram oil, a biscuit packet, 10 mini packets of oral saline, two candles, a matchbox and a 1.5-litre bottle of drinking water.
From a boat, representatives of Faraaz Hossain Foundation handed over these relief to the flood-affected people. At that time, the villagers thanked the Faraaz Hossain Foundation for the relief.
In Saraikandi of Bogura, representatives of Faraaz Hossain Foundation also distributed relief packets to 150 flood-affected families in Dhigapara char.
After receiving the relief, Jahanara Begum, from Dhigapara char, said, “We nearly died in the floods. We can barely have food to eat and nobody is giving us any relief either. Now we have flattened rice and molasses. We will survive now by eating flattened rice and molasses with water.”
Another resident of the char, Mukti Rani, said, “We have a house, a herd of cattle and field full of crops in Benipur char. One night, flood took away everything. Having lost everything, we took shelter in this char and endured hardship. I am so happy getting this relief.”
Senior assistant marketing manager (Bogura region) of Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Limited Moniruzzaman, branch in-charge of Transcom Distribution Company Limited (TDCL) Md Motiar Rahman, representative of Faraaz Hossain Foundation Md Wahiduzzaman, union parishad member(ward no. 2) of Kajla union Abdul Mann, among others, were present during the relief distribution.