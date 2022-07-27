‘Boi Dadu’, the book lender

He would save his school lunch money and buy books instead. When he was in class seven, the liberation war broke out, bringing an end to his studies.

He never lay a foot inside the school grounds again after that. He tried his luck in business, did jobs too, but couldn’t settle down in anything.

Due to childhood fascination, he returned to the world of books again. He reads books himself and has been relentlessly helping others to get into the habit of reading.

People in Rangpur town call Omar Sharif, this man over 70, by the name of ‘Boi Dadu’, which roughly translates into a The Book Granddad.