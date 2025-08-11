The book 'Good News Bangladesh' features 25 success stories from IT sector

The new book 'Good News Bangladesh' by writer and journalist Rahitul Islam features 25 inspiring stories of the young generation’s success and determination in the country’s information technology sector.

Published by Prothoma Prokashon, the book has received an overwhelming response from readers, with the first print edition selling out within the first seven days.

In "Good News Bangladesh", the author highlights stories of young individuals from across the country who have transformed their lives by leveraging information technology—while also contributing to their local economies. The book includes real-life accounts of rising from nothing to success through freelancing, outsourcing, and the creation of innovative tech-based services.