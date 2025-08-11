The book 'Good News Bangladesh' features 25 success stories from IT sector
The new book 'Good News Bangladesh' by writer and journalist Rahitul Islam features 25 inspiring stories of the young generation’s success and determination in the country’s information technology sector.
Published by Prothoma Prokashon, the book has received an overwhelming response from readers, with the first print edition selling out within the first seven days.
In "Good News Bangladesh", the author highlights stories of young individuals from across the country who have transformed their lives by leveraging information technology—while also contributing to their local economies. The book includes real-life accounts of rising from nothing to success through freelancing, outsourcing, and the creation of innovative tech-based services.
The pages of the book capture stories of overcoming adversity. Among the notable ones are: 'Earning Dollars from the Forest: Subir’s Story', 'Teacher Mizanur’s Monthly Income of Tk 700,000', 'Kauser’s Dream of Touching the Sky After Rising from Nothing as an Entrepreneur', 'The Story of 25-Year-Old Nayon Building a Million-Taka Company' and more.
Also featured are inspiring accounts such as: Minhaj, who went from a madrasa student to a successful freelancer, a young man who rose from being a delivery boy to reaching the peak of success, and even a 68-year-old speech-impaired freelancer who achieved financial independence.
The book further includes the stories of: Amir, from a remote village in Khagrachhari, Sahidul, who created employment for 35 people in Shibchar, and Shilpi, who, despite being a victim of a serious accident, earns Tk 200,000 per month.
Each of these 25 stories of struggle and triumph proves how determination and talent can lead to great success—even when opportunities are limited.
Author Rahitul Islam told Prothom Alo, “As part of my profession, I often travel to different districts, sub-districts—even remote villages across the country. From those places, I’ve discovered true good news—stories that are not just reports, but tales of courage and dreams. I believe their lives and struggles will serve as beacons of inspiration for others.”
The book, with a cover designed by Niaz Chowdhury Tuli, is priced at Tk 350. Good News Bangladesh is available at all branches of Prothoma Prokashon, major bookstores across the country, and online at prothoma.com and rokomari.com.