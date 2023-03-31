Extremists turn floriculturists

Yunus Ali had joined a secret extremist political party and had been on the run for long. He had also been behind the bars for several years. Returning to normal life, Yunus is a complete floriculturist now.

He’s living a peaceful life with his family, cultivating flowers. Yunus Ali (66) lives in Ganna village under Ganna union of Jhenaidah Sadar upazila.

Yunus Ali said he did a job for some time after leaving ‘politics’. He started flower farming in 2000. He cannot do the farming himself now, but supervises it. He gets it done by labourers.