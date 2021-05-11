Youth organisation raises money to feed 255 families

“We hope that this project has provided courage and support to those in need, as well as inspire others to take a stand so that no one ever has to go to bed with an empty stomach.”

“We hope that this annual project of YES Alumni Bangladesh continues in the following years as future Alumni members take up the mantle and create even greater impacts by aiming to help more people from the underprivileged community.”

Recipients were extremely grateful to receive these rations which are hoped to sustain them throughout the last week of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr without having to be concerned about how to manage their next meal.

Md. Mostafa of Nakhalpara, one of the recipients, said, “We’re suffering a lot during this lockdown. We can’t work much. It is very difficult to feed my family.”

“These rations are equivalent to 15 days’ wages for me and will help me and my family a lot. I am very grateful for this support.”