Google pays respect to Munier Chowdhury through doodle

Munier Chowdhury was born on 27 November 1925 in Manikganj. His father was Khan Bahadur Abdul Halim Chowdhury, a district magistrate and Aligarh Muslim University graduate. He was 2nd of 14 children.

Though Munier joined as a lecturer at English department of Dhaka University in 1950, he shifted to Bangla department in 1955.

Munier was given the Bangla Academy award in 1962. His notable works include Raktakto Prantor, Kobor, Chithi, Keo Kichu Bolte Pare Na, Mukhora Romoni Boshikaran etc.

He was a victim of the mass killing of Bangladeshi intellectuals on 14 December 1971. He was awarded Swadhinata Padak in 1980 posthumously.