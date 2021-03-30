Govt increases bus fare by 60pc

The government has increased the fare of public transport by 60 per cent from Wednesday to compensate bus owners for carrying 50 per cent less passengers than capacity to prevent the transmission of novel coronavirus, said Road Transport and Bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday morning.

Passengers will have to pay the extra fare from Wednesday.

The government has increased bus fare by 60 per cent in response to the bus owners' demands following a government directive to run buses and minibuses with 50 per cent passengers as coronavirus transmission has risen again in the country.

On Monday the government issued a directive to carry 50 per cent of passengers capacity on public transport to contain the spread of coronavirus. The bus owners made the demand in a meeting with the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) on Monday.