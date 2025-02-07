Chief Adviser urges no further attacks on properties of Hasina, family, AL politicians

“The government understands the activists’ sense of outrage that even from her refuge in New Delhi Hasina continues to try to mobilise her militants to hamper Bangladesh’s recovery from her years of abuse,” the statement read.

Despite this understanding, the government appealed to the citizens to abide by the law to show the world “we are a nation that respects the rule of law”.

Respecting the rule of law is what differentiates the new Bangladesh, the statement said, the interim government is working together to build from the old Bangladesh under the fascist regime.

“Let us not undermine Bangladeshis’ sense of security and stability; any disregard for the law endangers the lives and property of citizens,” said the statement issued from the chief adviser’s press wing.

“For the citizens who rose up and overthrew the Hasina regime in July and August to realise their dreams for the country, it is imperative to prove to ourselves and our friends around the world that our commitment to our principles – respecting one another’s civil and human rights and acting under the law – is unshakable.”