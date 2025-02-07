Chief Adviser urges no further attacks on properties of Hasina, family, AL politicians
The leaders of the fascist regime have left the country in complete ruins. They have no chance to come back as long as the country’s people remain alert and retain the moral high ground, Muhammad Yunus said
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Friday urged all citizens to immediately restore complete law and order in the country.
In a statement, he stressed ensuring that there would be no further attacks on properties associated with the family of Sheikh Hasina and politicians of the fascist Awami League party or against any citizen on any pretext.
The anger of the activists who have attacked properties is understandable because they and their relatives and friends lived through years of tyranny under Hasina.
“The government understands the activists’ sense of outrage that even from her refuge in New Delhi Hasina continues to try to mobilise her militants to hamper Bangladesh’s recovery from her years of abuse,” the statement read.
Despite this understanding, the government appealed to the citizens to abide by the law to show the world “we are a nation that respects the rule of law”.
Respecting the rule of law is what differentiates the new Bangladesh, the statement said, the interim government is working together to build from the old Bangladesh under the fascist regime.
“Let us not undermine Bangladeshis’ sense of security and stability; any disregard for the law endangers the lives and property of citizens,” said the statement issued from the chief adviser’s press wing.
“For the citizens who rose up and overthrew the Hasina regime in July and August to realise their dreams for the country, it is imperative to prove to ourselves and our friends around the world that our commitment to our principles – respecting one another’s civil and human rights and acting under the law – is unshakable.”
“Champions of a just new Bangladesh must never act in ways that could support any perceived equivalence, however unjust, between the behaviour of today’s institutions and those of the ousted autocrats,” the statement said.
“Our security forces are aware of this imperative,” the statement said, adding the government is working with the country’s security forces to preserve law and order and to protect the lives and property of all Bangladeshis.
The government warned that if any attempt is made to destabilise the country through any kind of provocative activities, law enforcing agencies will immediately take strict action against anyone acting to create chaos and anarchy, which emphatically includes the destruction of property.
“The government will bring the responsible individuals and groups to justice.”
The leaders of the fascist regime have left the country in complete ruins. They have no chance to come back as long as the country’s people remain alert and retain the moral high ground.
“Any attacks on their properties provide them an excuse to draw international attention to themselves and dish out their fabricated stories.
“We are in the process of trying them for their crimes against humanity. The whole world is with us. Any deterioration of law and order will give a wrong message to the world,” the statement read.
Chief Adviser Professor Yunus also called upon all citizens to materialise their dream of building a country where all Bangladeshis can live in security and dignity to act with self-discipline and to channel their energy into productive, peaceful efforts to support positive changes.