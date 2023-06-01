Budget for FY2023-24 to be passed 26 June

The budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year will be passed in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) on 26 June as the Finance Bill is scheduled to be passed on 25 June.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) held at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with committee chairman and Jatiya Sangsad speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.