Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Saturday urged teachers to keep educational institutions free from factionalism and personal rivalry, saying political differences must not disrupt studies or student safety.

In this context, he also called for a modern, skills-based education system with student-centred, research-based teaching.

“Differences in political opinion and belief are natural in a democratic society. But teachers must remain alert and conscious so that such differences do not disrupt the learning environment, teaching activities, administrative discipline and the safety of students,” he said.

The Prime Minister was addressing the conference of the principals of National University (NU) as chief guest this morning at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in Mirpur.