Avoid procurement of less important items to cut govt expenditure: PM Hasina

The prime minister gave this directive while chairing the Cabinet meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban. The Cabinet members and officials concerned were at the meeting room of the Cabinet Division in Bangladesh Secretariat.
Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, after the meeting, briefed reporters about the prime minister's directives on several issues including the collision of Biman aircrafts, project costs and the use of cars.
Mentioning that all the projects have already been categorised into A, B and C, he said that the A-category projects would be implemented immediately and the full cost of those projects can be spent.
In case of B-category projects, he said, up to 75 per cent costs can be spent, while the implementation of C-category projects will remain suspended now.
The Cabinet Secretary said if any ministry feels that any project needs to be re-categorised, then they will discuss with the finance ministry and will take decision further.
He said there is still scope for overseas tours by the government officials under foreign aid and procurement matters, but other overseas visits are restricted.
Citing an example, he said no official can go abroad on a study tour spending the government’s money.
In the cabinet meeting, the prime minister also put emphasis on raising the crops production and careful use of energy.
She asked all to exercise austerity in the case of energy and ensure proper use of vehicles– both public and private cars.
Regarding Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Sheikh Hasina instructed to specify further the responsibilities of its staffs and make all the on-duty staffs accountable, finding the responsible ones soon in case of any accident.