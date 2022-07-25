Avoid procurement of less important items to cut govt expenditure: PM Hasina

The prime minister gave this directive while chairing the Cabinet meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban. The Cabinet members and officials concerned were at the meeting room of the Cabinet Division in Bangladesh Secretariat.

Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, after the meeting, briefed reporters about the prime minister's directives on several issues including the collision of Biman aircrafts, project costs and the use of cars.

Mentioning that all the projects have already been categorised into A, B and C, he said that the A-category projects would be implemented immediately and the full cost of those projects can be spent.