PM’s Japan visit: Reducing metro rail costs, loan interest rates likely to be discussed

The cost of Dhaka's MRT Line-1 has increased by 83 per cent, while that of MRT Line 5 has risen by 113 per cent. Asked whether these issues and a reduction in interest rates on loans from Japan would be discussed, the foreign secretary said, "We have sought various forms of technical assistance from Japan for infrastructure development, including what you mentioned – capital funding and substantial technical support. These infrastructure cooperation issues will certainly come up during the bilateral meeting between the two prime ministers. Besides the metro rail, there are other areas of mutual cooperation in infrastructure development. So, these matters will be discussed in detail."

Asad Alam Siam said, "We want to obtain loans at lower interest rates from all countries. However, there are global arrangements as well as domestic factors specific to each country. These are very important. The issues you have raised will be discussed. The outcome will be clear after the discussions."

Referring to the current relations between Bangladesh and Japan as being at the level of a "strategic partnership", the foreign secretary said various joint cooperation initiatives were underway in areas including Bangladesh's infrastructure development, technological advancement, human resource development and security cooperation.

He hoped that the visit would further strengthen these activities.