JS body against empowering Ansars to make arrests

The parliamentary standing committee on the home ministry has given suggestions against the proposal to give Ansar battalion the power to arrest offenders and frisk.

However, the parliamentary committee has recommended inclusion of a provision to ‘take measures as per CrPC’ instead of ‘making arrest’ if any crime is committed in front of Ansar members.

As a result, the Ansar members are not getting the authority to arrest or frisk.

The JS body made the recommendation at its meeting in national parliament today, Thursday.

The recommendation of the parliamentary committee is likely to be placed in the parliament session next week.

The recommendations of the parliamentary body regarding any issue are usually followed.