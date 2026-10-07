ECNEC approves 13 projects involving Tk 162 billion

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) today approved 13 projects involving total cost of Tk 162 billion, including a project to construct a 442-MW peak solar power plant at Rampal in Bagerhat.

Of the total project cost, Tk 106 billion will come from government funds, Tk 40.8 billion from project loans and Tk 15.2 billion from concerned agencies’ own funds.

The approval came at the 5th meeting of the ECNEC held at Bangladesh Secretariat with Prime Minister and ECNEC Chairman Tarique Rahman in the chair.

Of the approved 13 projects, 10 are new, two are revised and one involves extension of its implementation period.

State Minister for Planning Zonayed Abdur Rahim Saki briefed reporters after the meeting at the NEC Conference Room in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Under the Tk 24.9 billion Rampal project, a 442-megawatt peak (MWp) solar power plant will be constructed at Rampal in Bagerhat, aimed at increasing renewable energy generation, diversifying the country’s primary fuel sources and reducing carbon emissions.