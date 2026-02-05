Path cleared to compensate victims of repression, enforced disappearances

According to the Press Wing, the convention was adopted in 1984 and has currently been ratified by 173 states. Bangladesh ratified the CAT treaty in 1998.

At the time of accession to the convention, Bangladesh along with the Bahamas, Fiji, New Zealand, Samoa, and the United States made reservations to Article 14(1).

Due to that reservation, it had not been possible to effectively ensure the right to fair and adequate compensation and rehabilitation for victims of torture or enforced disappearance by the state.