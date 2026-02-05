UN accepts Bangladesh’s proposal
Path cleared to compensate victims of repression, enforced disappearances
The United Nations (UN) has accepted Bangladesh's proposal of withdrawal of the country's declaration under Article 14(1) of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT), clearing path to effectively ensure compensation and rehabilitation rights for victims of state sponsored torture or enforced disappearance.
According to a UN document shared by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing in Dhaka on Thursday, the proposal came into effect on 3 February.
Earlier, the Council of Advisers approved the proposal at its weekly meeting on January 29 to withdraw the declaration under Article 14(1) of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT).
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus chaired the meeting.
According to the Press Wing, the convention was adopted in 1984 and has currently been ratified by 173 states. Bangladesh ratified the CAT treaty in 1998.
At the time of accession to the convention, Bangladesh along with the Bahamas, Fiji, New Zealand, Samoa, and the United States made reservations to Article 14(1).
Due to that reservation, it had not been possible to effectively ensure the right to fair and adequate compensation and rehabilitation for victims of torture or enforced disappearance by the state.
With the withdrawal of the reservation, the path has now been cleared for victims of state torture to receive rehabilitation and compensation.
As a result, if a victim dies due to torture, the persons dependent on the victim will also be entitled to compensation.
The Council of Advisers believes that the decision of withdrawing the reservation was a landmark and historic step. It will further strengthen and consolidate Bangladesh’s international image in the protection of human rights.
At the same time, it will enhance state accountability and transparency. This has been a long-standing demand of Bangladesh’s human rights activists for nearly two decades.