Interim govt want to see vibrant media in Bangladesh: Chief adviser
Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus Tuesday said the interim government believes in the freedom of media and it wants to see vibrant media in Bangladesh.
“We believe in the freedom of media and we want to see vibrant media (in Bangladesh),” he said in a meeting with the editors of 20 leading newspapers at the State Guest House Jamuna in the capital.
After the meeting, chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam and deputy press secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder briefed newspersons at the Foreign Service Academy.
Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir was also present at the press briefing.
Shafiqul Alam said many black laws and regulations are impeding the freedom of media and those will be removed or amended.
During the meeting, he said, many editors suggested forming a media commission to ensure media freedom in the country.
About the reform in the state system, the press secretary said, the chief adviser recently held meetings with political parties and the political leaders asked Dr Yunus to complete the reform work within “a logical timeframe”.
He said Dr Yunus today, Tuesday, wanted to know from the editors about how long the logical time should be. All editors agreed that the timeframe for conducting reforms should be at least two years while some others noted that the reforms the interim government is carrying out will determine the “logical time”, he said.
Alam said the chief adviser mentioned that the student-people revolution created an opportunity for the state repairing and it should be utilised. Prof Yunus stressed creating a national unity to make the reforms sustainable, he added.
During the meeting, he said, the editors also talked about constitutional reform and reforming the Law Commission and the Public Service Commission.
The editors suggested making the cabinet proactive and decentralising power, the press secretary said, adding that they also stressed the need for holding a constitutional assembly to rewrite the country’s constitution.
Speaking about media freedom, he said, the interim government really wants vibrant media in the country and it will do everything possible to ensure the freedom of media.
Replying to a question, Azad Majumder said there is no pressure on the media and they can do their work enjoying full freedom now.
The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam, Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, The New Age Editor Nurul Kabir, Managing Director and Chief Editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Mahbub Morshed, Daily Jugantor Editor Saiful Alam, Kaler Kantho Editor Hasan Hafiz, Bonik Barta Editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud, Editor of The Business Standard Enam Ahmed, Kalbela Editor Santosh Sharma, Dainik Amader Shomoy Editor Abul Momen, Daily Sangbad Editor Altamash Kabir, Dainik Azadi MA Malek, Desh Rupantor Editor Mustafa Mamun and Protidiner Bangladesh Editor Mustafiz Shafi were, among others, present at the meeting.