Interim govt want to see vibrant media in Bangladesh: Chief adviser

After the meeting, chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam and deputy press secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder briefed newspersons at the Foreign Service Academy.

Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir was also present at the press briefing.

Shafiqul Alam said many black laws and regulations are impeding the freedom of media and those will be removed or amended.

During the meeting, he said, many editors suggested forming a media commission to ensure media freedom in the country.

About the reform in the state system, the press secretary said, the chief adviser recently held meetings with political parties and the political leaders asked Dr Yunus to complete the reform work within “a logical timeframe”.