22 public holidays in 2022, six fall on weekends

The approval came at the regular meeting of the cabinet held with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. She joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban while her cabinet colleagues were present at the cabinet division in the secretariat.
While briefing the reporters after the meeting, cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said in 2022, there will be 14 general holidays and three of them coincided with weekends.
Among the eight other holidays by the executive order of the government, there are also three weekly holidays (Friday and Saturday).
Besides, the government employees can enjoy three days of optional holiday on the occasion of religious festivals.
Similarly, on the occasion of major social festivals, employees from various small ethnic groups working in and outside the Chattogram Hill Tracts have the option of taking two days off.