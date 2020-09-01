220 economic cadre officers promoted as deputy secretaries

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Public administration ministry, Govt of Bangladesh
A total of 220 officers of the BCS economic cadre, which had been merged with the BCS administration cadre, have been promoted to the rank of deputy secretary.

The public administration ministry issued three separate gazette notifications in this regard on Tuesday.

Earlier, on 13 November 2018, the public administration ministry merged the economic cadre of the Bangladesh Civil Service (BSC) with the administration cadre.

The officers of this cadre have finally been promoted after their promotions had been held up for long.

Sources in the public administration said that the process of promoting joint secretaries in the admin cadre to the rank of additional secretary will begin shortly.

After that, deputy secretary of the cadre may be given promotion. Then officers of the 27th BCS admin cadres will be given consideration for promotion.

