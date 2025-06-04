Ordinance issued changing definition of freedom fighter

The categories are: one, the professionals who stayed abroad and contributed to the liberation war and the Bangladeshi citizens who played an active role in mobilising the global opinions; two, the people who worked as officials and employees of the Government of Bangladesh (Mujibnagar government) formed during the liberation war, physicians, nurses and other assistants employed by the Mujibnagar government; three, all the MNAs and MPAs who were involved with the Government of Bangladesh (Mujibnagar government) formed during the liberation war, and later regarded as members of the constituent assembly; four, all the artistes and crew members of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra and all the Bangladeshi journalists in and outside of the country who played role in favour of the liberation war; five, Swadhin Bangla Football Team.

Earlier on 15 May, the advisory council in a meeting gave an approval to the council on condition. It was said in the meeting that changes have to be brought in the definition of freedom fighter. The government issued the Ordinance after introducing the changes.

The new definition of the freedom fighter says, the civilians (who were above the minimum age limit set by the government), who took preparation and training for the war inside the country between 26 March and 16 December of 1971 and, the civilians, who crossed the boundary and included their names at various training camps in India and fought in the war against occupied Pakistani forces and their local collaborators - Rajakar, Al Badr, Al Shams, the then Jamaat-e-Islami, Nejam-e-Islam, and Peace Committee members, will be considered as freedom fighters.