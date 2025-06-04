Ordinance issued changing definition of freedom fighter
The interim government has amended the Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka) act by changing the definition of freedom fighter. The law, justice and parliamentary affairs ministry issued the new ordinance in this regard on Tuesday night.
According to the ordinance, all the MNAs (members of national assembly) and MPAs (members of provincial assembly) involved with the Government-in-exile of Bangladesh (the then East Pakistan) in exile (Mujibnagar government) and who were regarded as constituent assembly members after the liberation war will from now on be considered as “associates of the liberation war”. Until now they used to be considered as “freedom fighters”.
In the ordinance, the government has set five categories to identify the associates of the freedom fighters.
The categories are: one, the professionals who stayed abroad and contributed to the liberation war and the Bangladeshi citizens who played an active role in mobilising the global opinions; two, the people who worked as officials and employees of the Government of Bangladesh (Mujibnagar government) formed during the liberation war, physicians, nurses and other assistants employed by the Mujibnagar government; three, all the MNAs and MPAs who were involved with the Government of Bangladesh (Mujibnagar government) formed during the liberation war, and later regarded as members of the constituent assembly; four, all the artistes and crew members of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra and all the Bangladeshi journalists in and outside of the country who played role in favour of the liberation war; five, Swadhin Bangla Football Team.
Earlier on 15 May, the advisory council in a meeting gave an approval to the council on condition. It was said in the meeting that changes have to be brought in the definition of freedom fighter. The government issued the Ordinance after introducing the changes.
The new definition of the freedom fighter says, the civilians (who were above the minimum age limit set by the government), who took preparation and training for the war inside the country between 26 March and 16 December of 1971 and, the civilians, who crossed the boundary and included their names at various training camps in India and fought in the war against occupied Pakistani forces and their local collaborators - Rajakar, Al Badr, Al Shams, the then Jamaat-e-Islami, Nejam-e-Islam, and Peace Committee members, will be considered as freedom fighters.
Along with them, members of the armed forces, East Pakistan Rifles (EPR), the police, Muktibahini, the government-in-exile and the other forces recognised by that government like naval commandos, Kilo Force and Ansar will be included as freedom fighters.
According to the new definition, all the women tortured by the occupied Pakistani forces and their collaborators will also be included as freedom fighters. Apart from them, all the physicians and nurses and their assistants who gave medical treatment to the injured freedom fighters at Field Hospitals will be regarded as freedom fighters.
The amended Jamuka Act changed the words “Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman”.
By the word ‘Muktijuddho’ (liberation war), the ordinance meant a war waged against the occupied Pakistani force and its local collaborators - Rajakar, Al Badr, Al Shams, the then Jamaat-e-Islami, Nejam-e-Islam, and Peace Committee - between 26 March and 16 December 1971 to establish Bangladesh as an independent state with an aspiration to ensure equality, human dignity and social justice for the people of Bangladesh.