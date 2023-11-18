PM Hasina meets president at Bangabhaban

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina went to Belgium on 24 October on a three-day (25-27) official visit to attend the "Global Gateway Forum" at the invitation of the European Commission (EC) president Ursula von der Leyen.

Later, she went to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend the international conference on "Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment" in Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia in coordination with the general secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) hosted the conference on 6-8 November.

The prime minister also performed Umrah and Ziarat of the Rawja Mubarak of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in Medina on the side-line of the summit.