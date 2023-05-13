PM to brief media on tri-nation tour Monday afternoon

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will address a press conference on Monday to brief the media about the outcome of her recent tri-nation visit to Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom (UK).

"The press conference will be held at her official Ganabhaban residence at 4:00pm on Monday," Prime Minister's press secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

On 25 April, Sheikh Hasina left Dhaka for Tokyo on a four-day official visit to Japan on the first leg of her tri-nation visit. She went to Japan at the invitation of her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.