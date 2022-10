PM Hasina returned home early Tuesday after completing her 18-day visit.

She went to London on 15 September, mainly to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and a reception hosted by King Charles III.

On 19 September, she left London for New York while on 24 September she went to Washington DC.

Sheikh Hasina addressed the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on 23 September. She also took part in several events on the sidelines of the UNGA.