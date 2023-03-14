Will never bow down to foreign pressure, says PM Hasina regarding 12th JS polls

Mentioning that they held dialogue before the 2018 election and the BNP gave nominations after taking money and withdrawing their candidates, she questioned “What was the result of that dialogue?”

“Whatever we did, we did it for the welfare of the people,” she said.

Recalling the assassination of her father, mother and brothers on 15 August in 1975 and her humiliation by Khaleda Zia when she had gone to console the BNP chairperson over the death of her younger son Koko, the prime minister said, “Why dialogue to be held with those who humiliated me so badly?”

The prime minister questioned if there is anyone who is willing to take part in dialogue with killers of his or her parents.

About measures to clear the countrymen about the motive of the BNP to make the next election questionable, she said, “Many local and international agencies have been working to make the election questionable.”

The prime minister also said her government has made the election commission completely independent financially and institutionally and enacted a law to this end so the commission can hold a free and fair election.

Besides, voter list with photographs and transparent ballot boxes have been introduced so that none can manipulate the election, she said.

She recalled that BNP had prepared a voter list with 12.3 million fake voters, claiming that the Awami League has established the rights of vote in the country.

The prime minister said they have elected a politically conscious, patriot and dutiful person as the country’s next president under whom the next election will be fair.

“We want the next election to be free and fair as we have struggled for democracy,” she said.

The prime minister said the Awami League government has proved that they can hold a free, fair and peaceful election by holding the local government and by-lections and none can raise questions about its objectivity. She questioned that else they had to prove in this regard.

She reiterated that if the people want to see the Awami League in power again then they will remain in power, otherwise not.