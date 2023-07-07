Metro rail's test run on Agargaon-Motijheel begins

The much-awaited test run of the metro rail from Agargaon to Motijheel began today.
Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader inaugurated the test run at 4:34pm.
Speaking at the event, Quader hoped that all the six metro rail routes planned in Dhaka would be completed by 2030.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina would inaugurate the metro rail operation from Agargaon to Motijheel towards the end of October this year, Quader added.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country's first-ever elevated metro rail in the capital Dhaka on 28 December last year. Since then, the metro rail operates from Uttara to Agargaon.
Quader said a total of 70,000 passengers are using the metro rail everyday on average. The authorities earn Tk 2.6 million every day from metro rail.
The 20.1-kilometre long metro rail line lies through Uttara Phase-3 and the Bangladesh Bank in Motijheel via Pallabi, Rokeya Sarani, Khamarbari, Farmgate, Karwanbazar, Shahbagh, Dhaka University's Teacher-Student Centre, Doyel Chatwar and Jatiya Press Club.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched the construction work of the metro rail project, also known as the MRT Line-6, on 24 June 2016.