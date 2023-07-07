Metro rail's test run on Agargaon-Motijheel begins

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina would inaugurate the metro rail operation from Agargaon to Motijheel towards the end of October this year, Quader added.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country's first-ever elevated metro rail in the capital Dhaka on 28 December last year. Since then, the metro rail operates from Uttara to Agargaon.

Quader said a total of 70,000 passengers are using the metro rail everyday on average. The authorities earn Tk 2.6 million every day from metro rail.