DCs conference will begin tomorrow

The three-day annual conference of deputy commissioners (DCs) will begin on Sunday.

Chief adviser professor Dr Muhammad Yunus will inaugurate the conference at 10:30am at his office, said cabinet secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid during a briefing at the secretariat on Saturday.

As in previous years, the main venue of the DC conference will be the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.

The cabinet secretary also said this year's conference will include a total of 30 working sessions with various ministries and departments, along with four special sessions.

The special sessions include the inaugural ceremony, a meeting with the chief justice, an open discussion with the chief adviser, and a meeting with the Bangladesh Administrative Service Association.

Some 354 proposals have been received from DCs and divisional commissioners ahead of the conference, which will conclude on 18 February.