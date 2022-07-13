UNOs asked to maintain austerity in expenditure

The government has instructed the upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) to spend money through austerity, refraining from the propensity of hasty spending at the end of the fiscal year.

The public administration ministry issued a letter on 7 July regarding the budget spending – which contains a set of instructions.

Earlier, the government curbed its expenditure banning government officials’ foreign trips, and fresh vehicle purchase in a bid to tackle the surging inflation.