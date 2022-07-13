UNOs asked to maintain austerity in expenditure

These instructions include: no extra money beyond budget can be spent, the money allocated should be spent through austerity in compliance with the prevailing financial and administrative rules of the government and a report along with the cost statement has to be sent to the ministry by 15 July at the end of the fiscal year.
The letter asked to pay the electricity bills regularly and if there is bill arrear, a demand letter for additional allocation should be sent, explaining the reason.
Based on the allocated budget, the budget implementation plan has to be made at the beginning of the fiscal year and the expenditure should be followed according to that plan, the letter read.
Apart from this, it has been asked to monitor whether the salary and allowance budget is within the allocation limit. If additional allocation is required, the concerned authorities have been asked to send a demand letter for additional allocation on time.