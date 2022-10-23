EC procuring EVMs without verifying market price

The election commission (EC) is going to procure 200,000 electronic voting machines (EVM) without any sort of examination of the market price.

A project proposal worth Tk 87.11 billion has been sent to the planning commission to buy EVMs ahead of 12th parliamentary election.

Each EVM will cost Tk 333,000, which is over Tk 100,000 more than the ones procured in 2018. The project has been taken hastily without any feasibility study.

EC sources said the EVMs they are buying are not used anywhere else in the world and that is why they could not check the price.

Yet the EC’s price assessment committee has surfed websites of election commissions of different countries. They, however, could not glean any information from the websites.

The EC has decided to use EVMs in 150 seats in the next general election amid a political controversy over the issue. EC now has 150,000 EVMs. Many of these are out of order right now.

The election commission can hold elections in 60-70 seats with the number of EVMs they have at their disposal at this moment. The EC needs 200,000 more EVMs to hold elections in 150 seats.