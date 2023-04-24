Md Sahabuddin to take oath as 22nd president of Bangladesh today

President-elect Md Sahabuddin will take oath as the 22nd President of Bangladesh today.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held in Historic Durbar Hall of the Bangabhaban at about 11am.

Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will administer the oath of the office of the president, according to Bangabhaban.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina, cabinet members and hundreds of distinguished guests will attend the event. Cabinet secretary Md Mahbub Hossain will conduct the programme.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Md Sahabuddin will sign the oath documents of the office of the president.

New president Md Sahabuddin and outgoing president M Abdul Hamid will officially alter the seat after taking oath, president's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.

Family members of the new president, including his wife Rebecca Sultana and son Arshad Adnan Rony will attend the function.

Chief justice Hasan Foez Siddique, members of parliament, chief election commissioner, supreme court judges, political leaders, chiefs of the three services, diplomats, senior journalists, including editors, and high-ranking civil and military officials will witness the event.

Earlier, the 73-year-old politician was elected as the 22nd president of Bangladesh on 13 February, 2023.