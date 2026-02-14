Gazette of elected MPs, referendum results published

The Election Commission (EC) has published the gazette of the members of parliament elected in the 13th parliamentary election. The gazette was issued last Friday night by Election Commission Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed.

The gazette includes the names of the elected MPs, their fathers’ or husbands’ names, mothers’ names, and addresses. Arrangements will now be made for the MPs to take oath.

Last night, the EC also published the gazette for the referendum results. According to the gazette, 48,266,600 people voted 'Yes' in the referendum, while 22,071,726 people voted 'No.' The number of invalid ballots was also significant—7,422,637.