Gazette of elected MPs, referendum results published
The Election Commission (EC) has published the gazette of the members of parliament elected in the 13th parliamentary election. The gazette was issued last Friday night by Election Commission Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed.
The gazette includes the names of the elected MPs, their fathers’ or husbands’ names, mothers’ names, and addresses. Arrangements will now be made for the MPs to take oath.
Last night, the EC also published the gazette for the referendum results. According to the gazette, 48,266,600 people voted 'Yes' in the referendum, while 22,071,726 people voted 'No.' The number of invalid ballots was also significant—7,422,637.
According to sources at the chief adviser’s office, the government’s decision so far is that the chief election commissioner (CEC) will administer the oath to the newly elected MPs. In that case, the MPs may take oath next Monday or Tuesday. On the same day the MPs take oath, the new prime minister and the cabinet members may also be sworn in.
According to the constitution, the speaker of the 12th parliament, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, or a person nominated by her, is supposed to administer the oath to the newly elected MPs. If this is not done within three days, then the chief election commissioner will administer the oath within the following three days.
Voting was held in 299 out of 300 seats in the 13th national parliamentary election this Thursday. The Election Commission announced unofficial results for 297 seats on Friday. Due to High Court directives, the gazette notification for two seats is not being issued at this time.
Out of the 297 seats, BNP has won 209 seats. BNP candidates are also ahead in the two seats where results remain withheld. Their allies have won three seats. On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami has secured 68 seats, while other partners in the Jamaat-led 11-party electoral alliance have won nine seats.
See the full gazette of the elected MPs here and the gazette of the referendum results here.