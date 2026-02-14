New govt may be formed Monday or Tuesday

Sources concerned form the government said Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has not been seen publicly since resigning in September 2024. If the oath is to be administered by the CEC, three days must be waited after the gazette notification is published.

Consideration is also being given to whether any alternative arrangement can be made. If any alternative proposal comes from political parties, MPs may take oath earlier. The new government would also assume office accordingly.

The sources had told Prothom Alo that the gazette of the election winners will be published either Friday night (yesterday) or today, Saturday. It may take three to four days to complete preparations for the transfer of power. In that case, CEC AMM Nasir Uddin will administer the oath to the newly elected.

Voting was held in 299 out of 300 seats in the 13th parliamentary election on 12 February. The Election Commission (EC) announced unofficial results for 297 seats the following day. Due to High Court directives, the gazette notification for the results of two seats is not being issued at this time.

Out of the 297 seats, BNP has unofficially won 209 seats. BNP candidates are also ahead in the two seats where results remain withheld. Their allies have won three seats.