IP TVs cannot broadcast news: Information Ministry

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed Internet Protocol Television (IP TV) to stop broadcasting news, reports news agency UNB.
The Ministry's TV section-2 gave the order by a notice on Monday.
The notification also mentioned that legal action will be taken against the IP TV that would violate this directive.
According to Article 4.3 of the National Online Media Policy-2017, IP TVs cannot broadcast any kind of news. It is observed that some registered/unregistered IP TVs are broadcasting news violating that policy, the notice added.