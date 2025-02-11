Chief Adviser strongly condemns mob attack on bookstall, orders probe

Such violence betrays the open-minded spirit of this great Bangladeshi cultural fixture, which commemorates the language martyrs who lost their lives on 21 February 1952 in defence of their mother tongue, the statement read.

Today, the Amar Ekushey Boimela is a daily meeting place for writers and readers.

The Interim Government has ordered police and the Bangla Academy to investigate into the incident and bring the culprits to book.