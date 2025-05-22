Govt issues gazette of Cyber Security Ordinance

The government has issued a gazette of the Cyber Security Ordinance, 2025, to identify, prevent, suppress, and subsequently to try the crimes committed in cyberspace for ensuring cyber security.

Confirming the matter to BSS, law, justice and parliamentary affairs ministry spokesperson Md Rezaul Karim on Thursday said the gazette was issued on 21 May, and the ordinance will come into effect immediately.

Earlier on 6 May, law adviser Asif Nazrul said the ordinance will be announced within the week after vetting by the ministry of law affairs.