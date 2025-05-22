Govt issues gazette of Cyber Security Ordinance
The government has issued a gazette of the Cyber Security Ordinance, 2025, to identify, prevent, suppress, and subsequently to try the crimes committed in cyberspace for ensuring cyber security.
Confirming the matter to BSS, law, justice and parliamentary affairs ministry spokesperson Md Rezaul Karim on Thursday said the gazette was issued on 21 May, and the ordinance will come into effect immediately.
Earlier on 6 May, law adviser Asif Nazrul said the ordinance will be announced within the week after vetting by the ministry of law affairs.
The 32-page gazette said the President is formulating and issuing the ordinance as provisions regarding civil protection were inadequate in the Cyber Security Act, 2023, and these pave the way for abuse and oppression and as this act undermines different fundamental rights, including the freedom of expression.
With the announcement of the ordinance, the previous Cyber Security Act has been cancelled.
The law adviser earlier said in the ordinance, internet access has been recognised as a civic right for the first time, adding that online gambling has been banned, and repression and sexual harassment of children and women in cyberspace have been recognised as punishable offences.
“Releasing contents on repression and sexual harassment of women and children and spreading religious hatred, which exaggerates violence, have been identified as punishable offences under the ordinance,” he said.
“Committing crimes using artificial intelligence has been recognised as an offence for the first time in South Asia,” Asif Nazrul told a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital after a meeting of the council of advisers.
Under the Cyber Security Ordinance, sections 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 31, and 34 of the Cyber Security Act have been omitted.
The ordinance states that any ongoing cases, proceedings, or investigations under the aforementioned sections will be annulled, and no further actions may be taken.
Additionally, any penalties or fines previously imposed by courts or tribunals under these sections will also be cancelled.
The omitted sections included provisions for punishment related to: spreading hatred, misinformation, or defamatory propaganda regarding the liberation war, the spirit of the liberation war, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the national anthem, or the national flag; impersonation or use of disguise; transmission or publication of offensive, false, or threatening information or data; collection or use of identity information without consent; and dissemination of defamatory content.