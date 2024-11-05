21 Bangladesh missions to get new ambassadors
The interim government had decided to recall six ambassadors, who were appointed on contracts, between 8 and 15 August, and bring back the ambassadors, who will go on PRL (post-retirement leave) by 31 December, to Dhaka.
As a result, the government is set to appoint new ambassadors in at least 21 Bangladesh missions abroad including the US, the UK and China with the recruitment process already being completed at several missions.
Apart from this, at least 10 foreign missions are likely to see changes that include transfer and filling up of vacant positions within a month.
Diplomatic analysts said this is the first time such a large number of diplomatic appointments or transfers are happening at various foreign missions in such a short time.
Several highly placed sources at the government told Prothom Alo that the government has already sent the proposed names of the diplomats for eight countries including the US, the UK, China and Saudi Arabia for the permission of the respective countries.
Besides, decisions were finalised to appoint new ambassadors to 12 countries and the process started to send the names of the would-be diplomats for the permission of the respective countries. Process has also been finalised in appointing former secretary Md Mahfuzur Rahman as the Bangladesh ambassador to Portugal.
It is yet to be finalised who will be posted as the high commissioner at the Bangladesh mission in India, one of the most important missions for the diplomacy of Bangladesh.
Other than this, at least six missions are still functioning without an ambassador.
Regarding this, foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain said to Prothom Alo that a process has started to appoint in the vacant posts of ambassadors at the Bangladesh missions abroad. Proposed names have been sent to many countries, as well as names of new ambassadors will be sent to several countries soon.
Proposals sent to the US, 7 other countries
The decision was taken to recall the ambassadors appointed on contract from the US, Russia, Japan, Germany, Saudi Arabia and the UAE within a week of the formation of the interim government, followed by cancelling their contracts.
Then-Bangladesh ambassador to China Md Jasim Uddin was appointed as foreign secretary. As a result, these seven missions are left without an ambassador.
Besides, Bangladesh ambassadors to India, the United Kingdom, New York, the permanent mission to the UN, Belgium, Australia and Portugal will go on PRL within 31 December. They have been asked to return to Dhaka as the government has decided not to extend their contract. Overall, the post of ambassadors fell vacant at a total of 13 missions.
The post-recruitment process has started by finalising the nomination, subject to approval at the highest level, to appoint Bangladesh’s ambassador to Austria and Bangladesh’s permanent representative in the UN office in Vienna.
Besides, the process for recruitment of Asad Alam to the US, the Bangladesh ambassador in Oman, Nazmul Islam, to China, Bangladesh ambassador to Mexico, Abida Islam, to the UK, Bangladesh ambassador to Romania, Md Daud Ali, to Japan, Bangladesh ambassador to South Korea, M Delwar Hussain, to Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh ambassador to Algeria, Zulkar Nain, to Germany, Foreign Service Academy director general Shahnaz Ghazi to Romania and foreign affairs ministry’s International Organizations Wing director general Tareq Ahmed to the UAE.
The government has sent a note verbale to these eight countries for their approval. The US and the UAE consented to it.
Representatives in UN headquarters, OIC
The tenure of the Bangladesh permanent representative in the UN headquarters in New York, Mohammad Abdul Muhith, will end in December.
He was recalled to Dhaka and will be replaced by Bangladesh envoy in Nepal Salauddin Noman Chowdhury.
Bangladesh appointed a permanent envoy in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for the first time and Bangladesh consul general in Milan MJH Javed was appointed as the permanent representative.
Proposal to be sent to 10 countries including Belgium
New ambassadors are going to join another 10 foreign missions following the cancellation of contracts, retirement and transfers.
The decision has been finalised to appoint foreign ministry chief of protocol, Khandaker Masudul Alam, as the Bangladesh envoy in Belgium and the permanent representative to the European Union, foreign ministry’s UN Wing director general Toufique Hasan as the ambassador to Austria and the foreign ministry’s Regional Organisation Wing director general Rois Hasan Sorwar to Bahrain.
* More to follow…