21 Bangladesh missions to get new ambassadors

The interim government had decided to recall six ambassadors, who were appointed on contracts, between 8 and 15 August, and bring back the ambassadors, who will go on PRL (post-retirement leave) by 31 December, to Dhaka.

As a result, the government is set to appoint new ambassadors in at least 21 Bangladesh missions abroad including the US, the UK and China with the recruitment process already being completed at several missions.

Apart from this, at least 10 foreign missions are likely to see changes that include transfer and filling up of vacant positions within a month.

Diplomatic analysts said this is the first time such a large number of diplomatic appointments or transfers are happening at various foreign missions in such a short time.

Several highly placed sources at the government told Prothom Alo that the government has already sent the proposed names of the diplomats for eight countries including the US, the UK, China and Saudi Arabia for the permission of the respective countries.

Besides, decisions were finalised to appoint new ambassadors to 12 countries and the process started to send the names of the would-be diplomats for the permission of the respective countries. Process has also been finalised in appointing former secretary Md Mahfuzur Rahman as the Bangladesh ambassador to Portugal.