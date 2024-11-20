Sheikh Sazzad new DMP commissioner

Sheikh Md Sazzad Ali has been appointed new commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

The former additional inspector general of police had been working as a member of police reform commission.

Home ministry published a gazette on Sazzad’s appointment today, Wednesday. He has replaced Md Mainul Hasan.

According to the gazette, Sazzad Ali has been appointed on contractual basis for two years on condition that he will relinquish ties with any other profession, business, or role in government, semi-government, or private organisations.

Almost all top officials of the police were removed after the fall of Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August. Abdullah Al Mamun, who was the IGP before the fall of Hasina is now incarcerated. Most of the officers of additional IGP rank were sent into retirement.