Elevated Expressway’s Airport-Farmgate section to open in September: Quader

Airport to Farmgate segment of Dhaka Elevated Expressway project will be opened to traffic in September next.

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader said this during his inspection of the expressway's Kawla to Tejgaon section on Saturday, reports UNB.

The construction of the project is divided into three phases, and currently, the overall progress stands at 63.20 per cent, he said.

"Once the Farmgate section is operational, it will significantly reduce traffic congestion in the capital," said Quader.