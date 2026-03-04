Govt transfers 10 SPs in different stations

According to the notification, SP of Bogura Md Shahadat Hossain has been transferred to Armed Police Battalion (APBn), SP of Khagrachari Mirza Sayeem Mahmood to Bogura, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Md Mostak Sarkar to Khagrachhari, SP of Mymensingh Md Mizanur Rahman to Police Training Centre, Noakhali, DC of DMP Mohammad Kamrul Hasan to Mymensingh, SP of Sylhet Kazi Akhtar Ul Alam to APBn, SP of Jamalpur Dr Chowdhury Md Jaber Sadek to Sylhet, DC of DMP Farhana Yeasmin to Jamalpur, SP of Barishal Farzana Islam to River Police and Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police Headquarters AZM Mostafizur Rahman to Barishal.

The order issued for public interest will come into effect immediately.