Gazette on 50 judges’ training in India cancelled
Fifty judiciary officials of the lower courts are not going to India to take training as the law ministry cancelled the gazette notification in this regard Sunday.
Training wing-1 of the law and justice division today issued the notification, saying the gazette has been canceled as per the direction of the Supreme Court.
Earlier, the 50 officials were given permission to go to India for training at National Judicial Academy at Bhopal and a state judicial academy.
Issued on 30 December 2024, the gazette had permitted the judicial officials of the lower court to take part in the training courses from 10-20 February, 2025.
The law ministry granted the permission following the advice of the Supreme Court.
Assistant judges, senior assistant judges, joint district and sessions judges, additional district and sessions judges, district and sessions judges and officials of equivalent ranks were selected for the training.
As per the notification earlier issued, the Bangladesh government did not have any financial involvement with the training as the Indian government was supposed to bear all the expenses.